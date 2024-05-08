Shatrughan Sinha On Shekhar Suman’s Leap Into The BJP

“This was most unexpected! Shekhar Suman joining the Bharatiya Janata Party at this juncture when the nation is going to the polls, is like gatecrashing into a wedding just when the guests are being served their feast-like meal. Not that it’s any of my concern.Aapne pucha toh maine keh diya.I’ve no hard feelings for Shekhar. I wish him the very best in whatever he does,” Shatrughan Sinha says about Shekhar Suman’s induction in the haul of flame.

Shatruji who is now a Member of Parliament Lok Sabha from the Asansol constituency as a member of All India Trinamool Congress, wants to wish Shekhar Suman the very best. “I don’t know what has prompted him to take this peculiar plunge while the Lok Sabha elections are on. I hope he knows what he is doing.”

Says Shatruji, “The timing of his joining the BJP is very intriguing. He has joined a political party, and that too the ruling party, while the Lok Sabha elections are on . Has he forgotten the royal defeat he got from me during Lok Sabha election in May 2009 from Patna Sahib on the Congress ticket? I was then an integral part of the BJP. That was a different BJP. Stalwarts like Shri L K Advani and Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee whom I hero-worshipped were the face of the Bharatiya Janta Party . Today’s BJP is a different entity altogether.If you know what I mean. The BJP has come a long way. I hope Shekhar Suman knows what he is getting into.”

Interestingly Shekhar Suman and Shatrughan Sinha’s daughter Sonakshi are both a part of the cast in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s spectacular Heeramandi.

Reacting to this, the inimitable Shotgun’s partingshot: “Really?Is he in the series? I haven’t seen it yet. I only know my daughter is being praised for her performance.”