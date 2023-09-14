Movies | News

Shocking!! Pooja Hegde Opts Out Of Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, checkout reason

Pooja Hegde is no more the leading lady in Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram. Here are the reasons why she actually opted out. Read to know here.

14 Sep,2023 15:11:10
Pooja Hegde, courtesy of her prolific acting display in many Tollywood and Bollywood films has gained immense popularity in recent times. She was to play the leading lady opposite the stalwart actor Mahesh Babu in the film Guntur Kaaram. However, the news coming in states that Pooja is not anymore a part of this project. This has actually left her fans sad and worried.

A report in timesnownews states the possible reason behind Pooja Hegde opting out of the project. We at IWMBuzz.com take reference to that story for our write-up here.

As per the news published on the leading portal, Pooja Hegde seems to have cited ‘varied issues’ for moving out of the Mahesh Babu project. It is also in the news that actress Sreeleela has taken the place of Pooja in the film. In fact, if there was a delay in the film, it was because of Pooja’s exit, is what is reported in the media.

A source also informed Pinkvilla that the film also underwent various script changes, causing a delay. The report also suggested that Pooja contemplated a lot and finally had to make her decision. She cited ‘date issues’ as per the reports. The news is that Pooja has many projects lined up this year, and this might be the reason for the opting out.

Pooja was last seen in the Hindi film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which tanked miserably at the box office.

