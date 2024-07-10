Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani make heads turn with their appearance at Wimbledon 2024

One of the biggest tournaments in the world, Wimbledon 2024 is currently underway and over the years, one has witnessed how more and more Indian celebrities make rare appearances at multiple games. The likes of Sachin Tendulkar and his wife, Anjali Tendulkar recently appeared in one of the matches and now, another power couple in Bollywood was seen coming in to make a special appearance at one of the matches.

Actors, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani marked their arrival on the grass turf of the tennis mega tournament and needless to say, has an absolutely gala time as well.

Sharing a series of images which even included them enjoying their meal, Malhotra and Advani certainly looked the part and made an impact. His captioned read, “A day to remember! Witnessed great tennis and sportsmanship at #Wimbledon2024 with my partner in crime @kiaraaliaadvani

Watching @wimbledon’s energy live from Centre Court was surreal and special! @starsportsindia @vijayamritraj007 @medwed33 @janniksin @carlitosalcarazz @tommypaull @sidkohlitv”-

Looking absolutely fabulous, and while usually Advani is the one who steals the show with their outfit, this time around, Malhotra was the one who looked fabulous in his choice of a white blazer coat, linen shirt and a green tie and blue trousers. Not that Kiara Advani was any lesser, as the actress wore a sky blue pantsuit and the two of them had a gala time.

They even got to pose with tennis legend, Vijay Amritraj.