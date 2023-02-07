Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most loved and admired couples that we are all blessed to have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The two of them have known each other for quite a long time before eventually falling in love with each other and well, we love it for real. Both of them have known each other for many years and ever since the time they started working together in Shershaah, their chemistry and sizzling romance quotient hit a new high and for real. For the longest time, their fans were eagerly waiting for them to get married and well, finally, the big day has arrived.

The all-important wedding is set to take place today at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer and it is being attended by the who’s who of the country. From Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput to the Ambani family, we have them all at the venue. Amidst all this, what’s the latest big update from their end?

Well, as per reports in Hindustan Times and India Today, the special baarat has finally arrived at the venue. Not just that, reports reveal that the groom is all set to sit on a cute white horse.

