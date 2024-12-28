Sikander Teaser: Salman Khan Promises High-Octane Action And Goosebumps In Fierce Avatar

The makers of Salman Khan’s most awaited Hindi film, Sikander, released the teaser today, 28 December 2024, a day after his 59th birthday. The film is directed by A R Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Sikander teaser begins with a man considerably, Salman Khan, walking into a huge hall where masked men disguised as statues stand on both sides of the room. The room has shelves decorated with deadly guns, and as Salman’s character makes his way to the center and stops, masked men look at him and prepare their weapons, and four of the men approach him to attack. Then Salman’s character reveals, “Suna hai ki bahot sare log mere piche pade hai…. Bas mere mudne ki der hai”. As he turns back, he comes in his power-packed avatar, showcasing his high-octave actions and causing goosebumps to the viewers. Salman’s character hits everyone in style, and his edgy look with the gun is stabbing hearts and the background introduces Salman’s character, Sikander. The compelling background music and the screenplay have raised the expectations of the audience, and we cannot wait enough.

Salman Khan starrer Sikandar will release in theaters on Eid 2025, which is on 31 March. Pushpa 2’s Rashmika Mandanna will play the lead role. The megastar was last seen in cameos in Baby John and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.