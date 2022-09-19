A big and important update is coming in ladies and gentlemen.

It’s been quite some time now that the name of Jacqueline Fernandez has been there in the news and limelight for all the wrong reasons. It all started when she was summoned by ED for questioning due to her alleged involvement in a 200 extortion case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Soon, she was named in the chargesheet and it was alleged that despite knowing about Sukesh and his alleged fraudulent activities, she didn’t cut off ties from him.

Earlier, she was called for questioning at the EOW office in New Delhi and now, as per reports in Hindustan Times, she’s been once again summoned by Delhi Police in the 200 crore scam.

Ravinder Yadav, (Special Commissioner Of Police) was quoted as saying,

“Chandrashekhar had gifted Prashant the bike on his birthday. Prashant said he had refused to take it but Chandrashekhar left the bike keys with him. The purpose was to get close to Jacqueline Fernandez. Still, as per his statement, he did not help Sukesh Chandrashekhar much. He said he never rode the bike. It remained parked and he asked Chandrashekhar to take it back. We have seized the bike today.”

