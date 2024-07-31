Tara Sutaria turning writer? Actor hints saying ‘lots of new things happening’

Actor Tara Sutaria finally managed to wow the critics and impress everyone by showcasing her acting chops back in November 2023 with the release, Apurva on Disney+ Hotstar. Her act in the film was incredibly appreciated and critics and everyone else finally noticed her and how she managed to give her best while being rugged and raw. However since that film, it has been a while that she has been in any movie or even any announcement being made. In fact, a while ago, there were also several rumors about Sutaria has been confirmed to play the second lead opposite Yash in the upcoming film, Toxic but she rubbished them off.

And now, it seems that Sutaria doesn’t just have this but several other things rolling about which she sent on to post on her Instagram story. She shared her own image and wrote, ‘lots of new things happening! Cannot wait to share! Patience and rep gratitude to be able to do the things I love the most. Sing, act, sketch and now, write’-

As one can see, the fact that she has a lot of things happening is really exciting for her fans indeed but while they know about her singing, acting and sketching the one thing that caught the most attention was – writing. So is Tara Sutaria turning a writer? Is it about a film or a song? We cannot wait to see and we are sure, her fans as well.