Tejas: Actor Mayank Madhur takes legal action against Kangana Ranaut and makers for non-payment

In a recent controversy surrounding the upcoming film “Tejas” starring Kangana Ranaut, the producers find themselves in a difficult situation as actor Mayank Madhur threatens legal action against them. Mayank, who claims to have worked in the film, alleges that his role was significantly shortened without his consent. Initially promised a 15-minute part by director Sarvesh Mewara, Mayank expressed his dissatisfaction as his screen time gradually decreased to a mere 1 or 2-minute appearance.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, he said, “I was the one who arranged Kangana Ranaut’s meetings with the various chief ministers like Shivraj Singh Chouhan ji, Hemant Biswa ji and also Rajnath Singh ji. I helped with securing permissions for her films like Dhaakad, Tiku Weds Sheru, Tejas, Emergency etc. I also managed her various cases.” He added, “For two years, she was trying to get permission to shoot Tejas in certain locations but her efforts were futile. I got it arranged in a day. The meeting with Rajnath Singh ji was supposed to be only for 10 minutes. But it went on for nearly two hours. I told the minister, ‘Apni hi bacchi hai. Please inki help kar dijiye’. I even asked Rajnath ji to give the mahurat clap for Tejas. But he couldn’t make it as he was busy with some work. Then as the film went on floors, Kangana would remind me that my shoot will soon happen but would also tell me ‘Aap Lucknow, Moradabad, Delhi ke shoot ka permission karwa dijiye’. She also asked me to get permission to shoot in Rajasthan and at air force bases. Meanwhile, the length of my role kept getting shorter. Then I was told to come to shoot for a 1 or 2-minute appearance. I made it clear that I am not interested.”

Adding to the grievances, Mayank also claimed that despite Kangana Ranaut assuring him credit as an associate producer in another film titled “Tiku Weds Sheru,” his name was only included in the special thanks section. He further accused Sarvesh of deception while mentioning Kangana’s commitment to settling his fees before the release of “Tejas.” However, Mayank alleges that Kangana is now shifting the responsibility onto the film’s producers.

The release of “Tejas,” which chronicles the journey of Air Force pilot Tejas Gill, is scheduled for October, potentially overlapping with Tiger Shroff’s “Ganapath.” As the situation unfolds, the producers of “Tejas” face the challenge of resolving the dispute with Mayank Madhur and ensuring a smooth release for the film.

