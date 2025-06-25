Theatre Releases This Week: From Horror to Action, Big Films Hit the Big Screen

All major theatrical releases arriving in theatres between June 25 and June 27 2025. From Brad Pitt’s high-octane racing drama F1: The Movie to Sonakshi Sinha’s horror thriller Nikita Roy and emotional stories like Well Done C.A. Saheb, it covers every genre from action and horror to drama and inspiration.

F1: The Movie (Releasing in cinemas from June 25, 2025)

Brad Pitt starrer F1: The Movie has been released in cinemas worldwide. In the film, Pitt is playing the character of Sunny Hayes, who is a retired F1 driver and returns to a fictitious team APXGP, where he is partnered with the new face of racing Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris). The film has been shot during real F1 race weekends, making it even more realistic. It is directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by James Bruckheimer.

Nafratein (Releasing in cinemas on June 27, 2025)

New actor Aryan Kumar is entering Bollywood with his debut film Nafratein. The poster and trailer of the film have been released recently, which has created a lot of excitement among the audience. The story is about a young man who faces violence, emotional turmoil and major changes in his life after a romantic turn. The film will also have an emotional touch along with action. It is directed by Joy Bhattacharya and produced by Mahendra Dhariwal. Music is given by Sanjeev Chaturvedi.

Nikita Roy (Releasing in cinemas on June 27, 2025)

Director Kush Sinha’s first film Nikita Roy is a supernatural horror thriller, in which Sonakshi Sinha is playing the lead role. The film has a tremendous tadka of fear, mystery and superstition. This film will clash with another horror film Maa this week, making the box office competition interesting.

Maa (Releasing in cinemas on June 27, 2025)

Chhorii fame director Vishal Furia is bringing a new mythological horror drama Maa, in which Kajol will be seen in the lead role. Ronit Roy, Indranil Sengupta and Kherin Sharma will also be seen in important roles in the film. Maa is releasing in Hindi as well as Tamil, Telugu and Bengali languages. It is produced by Ajay Devgan and Jyoti Deshpande.

Well Done C.A. Sahab (Releasing in cinemas on June 27, 2025)

Three CA students – Vidyasagar, Siddharth and Mithila, set out to find their old guru Bhaskar Sharma, who not only taught them accounts but also gave them life lessons through theatre. Years later, when the three of them are lost in their own lives, they set out together to find the Guru who once shaped their future. The film depicts an emotional and inspiring journey. It is directed by Sarvesh Kumar Singh.

So this week, there is going to be a blast of entertainment in the theatres from horror to motivational stories and racing thrills, there is something for every mood!

Stay tuned for more updates only on IWMBuzz.com.