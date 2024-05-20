Tiger Shroff teams up with Karan Johar for upcoming film; to be mounted on a big scale

Actor Tiger Shroff is all set to team up with Karan Johar for a big budget film. As per reports, Shroff is set to do a film, produced by Dharma Productions, which will see him in a never-seen-before avatar. A source said that after going through several scripts, both Shroff and Johar zeroed down this script, which the two felt will be the best film for the actor to return to the big screen in 2025. “The modalities are being worked out and an announcement is expected to be made by the end of June,” the source said.

The source further revealed that the film is an entertainer, which will be mounted on a lavish scale. “The character is unlike anything he (Tiger) has done over the last 10 years,” the report further read. Tigerians (as Shroff’s fans are called) were then curious to know what the project will be about.

Though this upcoming film is slated to be out in 2025, Shroff has some interesting projects in the pipeline. While he was last seen in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, which did not do well at the box office, he is gearing up for the release of ‘Singham Again’. And one of the biggest announcements also took place back in March when, the actioner ‘Baaghi 4’ was confirmed thus furthering his Baaghi popularity, which is also set to release next year.