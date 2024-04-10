Movies | News

The making of the film has been a delightful experience for Tiger. “It’s been an absolute learning experience, an absolute joyride. I don’t think I’ve had so much fun on any of my films

Just hours away from the release of his latest film Chote Miyan Bade Miyan, and Tiger Shroff feels the pressure. “My last two films have not worked. They’ve put me on my backfoot and made me somewhat insecure. But it is an insecurity that drives me to do better. I am very very proud of the product that we have created in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Very excited to see audiences react to what they’ve never seen in Hindi cinema. At this moment, I am trying to search in my mind what the audiences’ reaction is going to be to BMCM. I hope the fans and critics like the film.”

The making of the film has been a delightful experience for Tiger. “It’s been an absolute learning experience, an absolute joyride. I don’t think I’ve had so much fun on any of my films.All credit goes to Akshay Sir, really. I’ve had such an amazing time shooting with him and also playing many sports in-between shots. Thanks to him, Chote Miyan Bade Miyan was fun all the way.I definitely had a blast , in more than one. I’d like to credit a lot of the blast to our director Ali Sir(Ali Abbas Zafar). He is known for his excellence in the action genre. And for his big-scale action films. All the action you will see is primarily live, Akshay Sir and I running through fire , through bomb blasts, using actual weaponry… all the action scenes you will see in Bade Miyan Chote Miya is real. This is as real as it gets. Being an action buff I definitely has a blast.”

Akshay Kumar and Tiger had a screenplay of their own going on offcamera.

Laughs Tiger, “You can say that again.Everyday I would look forward to going on the sets, just so that Akshay Sir and I could have our competitive sports sessions, or to play some game or the other. So yeah, shooting was…don’t get us wrong, we were fully focussed on our work…but I’d like to think we were equally focussed on our off-camera masti.The major credit for the way the film has shaped up goes to Ali Sir(director Ali Abbas Zafar).He has been relentless in the pursuit of his vision coming to life.Akshay Sir and I were mere vessels for Ali Sir’s creativity.”

As for the competition with this Eid , Tiger is unfazed. “I am sure Maidaan is a brilliant film. I am very intrigued by the trailer. And I am a big fan of Ajay Devgan Sir . Why should people watch our films? Well, Eid is a time for celebration. And Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one big celebration, honestly. I definitely feel it is one of the most entertaining films we’ve seen in a very long time. And trust me, Akshay Sir and I are fun to watch.This is our take on The Avengers…it is entertainment for every age group.”