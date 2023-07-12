Vijay Deverakonda-Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s chemistry as newly married couple in ‘Aradhya’ wins internet

The highly anticipated second single, titled “Aradhya,” from the upcoming Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer, “Kushi,” has been officially released. This lyrical song has created quite a buzz as it is available in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, catering to a diverse audience.

The accompanying videos provide a glimpse into the enchanting world of the film, portraying Vijay and Samantha as a newly married couple, fully immersed in the honeymoon phase. Their palpable on-screen chemistry is a sight to behold, leaving viewers captivated and eagerly anticipating more from their magnetic pairing. Samantha’s character is adorned with a mangal sutra, adding an authentic touch to the romantic ambiance of the song.

With Sid Sriram and Chinmayi Sripaada lending their melodious voices to the Telugu version, Jubin Nautiyal and Palak Muchchal mesmerizing the audience with their rendition in Hindi, and Haricharan Seshadri and Chinmayi serenading in the Kannada version, “Aradhya” showcases the diverse musical talent associated with the film. The lyrics, written by Shiva Nirvana (Telugu), Madhan Karky (Tamil), and Raqueeb Alam (Hindi), add depth and emotional resonance to the soulful composition.

As “Aradhya” continues to make waves across various language platforms, fans of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu eagerly await the release of “Kushi,” anticipating a cinematic spectacle that will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on their hearts.

