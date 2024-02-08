Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur welcome their first child, a baby boy

Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur shared the joyous news of the arrival of their first child, a baby boy on February 7th, 2024. The couple, who tied the knot in 2022, took to Instagram to express their overwhelming happiness and introduce their little bundle of joy to the world.

Accompanied by an adorable note and a charming announcement poster adorned with whimsical drawings, Vikrant and Sheetal shared their excitement with fans and well-wishers. The note, brimming with love, exclaimed, “For we have become one. We are bursting with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son. Love Sheetal and Vikrant.” The announcement poster, embellished with tiny shoes, a feeding bottle, a rainbow, toffees, and a rattle, along with three hands symbolizing their newfound family of three, added an extra touch of sweetness to the joyous occasion.

Vikrant and Sheetal’s journey into parenthood marks another milestone in their love story, which began years ago. After dating for a while, the couple exchanged vows in a beautiful ceremony in February 2022. While embracing the joys of parenthood, Vikrant continues to make headlines with his stellar performances in the entertainment industry. His portrayal in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ’12th Fail’ has garnered critical acclaim and resonated with audiences, making it both a critical and commercial success in 2024.

Congratulations to Vikrant and Sheetal.