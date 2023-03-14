Vikrant Massey‘s latest trailer for ‘Gaslight’ has just released and in it he can be seen with Sara Ali Khan and Chitrangada Singh in the whodunit murder mystery. While the actor takes on a fresh role yet again, his fans are super excited and the audience can not wait for Vikrant Massey’s performance.

Taking to the trailer video, the fans flooded the comment section with clear excitement as they wrote on Youtube-

“Vikrant Massey is such underrated actor, always gives stunning performances in every character..!!”

“After forensic this is going to be another hit by vikrant💜💜”

“I can watch any movie starring Vikrant Massey without even seeing reviews….and this one looks promising. 🔥”

Another said, “Trailer looking is so great !! Vikrant Massey is my favorite, He deserves more appreciation & love from audience. Sara ali khan also looking promising in this excited to watch..”

One fan wrote, “Sara and Vikrant chemistry 🔥 cant wait to watch this”

Yet another user wrote, “Wow this actually looks really promising. Feels like I’m in for an amazing murder mystery thriller. All the performances seem brilliant in the trailer. I’m excited 💥”

Vikrant has been one to give good performances one after the other as whatever role he takes on, is always appreciated and loved by critics, fans, and audiences. They all are very different from each other, while he can play a scary gangster in one, he can be the meek and innocent boy-next-door in another. For example, Mirzapur, Haseen Dillruba, A Death In The Gunj, Forensic and many more. So obviously, his fans are excited considering it’s another of his films coming.

Up ahead also, he has a very exciting lineup with projects like Gaslight, Sector 36, 12th Fail, and Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba in the pipeline.