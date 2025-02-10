Vikrant Massey reveals face of son, Vardaan

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur recently marked a special milestone as their son, Vardaan, turned one. The couple, who welcomed their child in February last year, celebrated the occasion with a gathering of close friends and family.

On Monday, Vikrant shared pictures from the celebration on Instagram, introducing his son’s face to the public for the first time. The images captured moments from the birthday event held on February 7. Vikrant wore a brown coat with beige trousers and a white shirt, while Sheetal opted for a white and gold dress. Their son, dressed in a white shirt, brown pants, and matching shoes, was seen in Vikrant’s arms as they posed together.

Along with the pictures, Vikrant wrote, “Say hello to our Onederful Vardaan.” Earlier, on February 7, the actor also posted a picture with Sheetal, reflecting on their journey as parents. He captioned it, “What a Onederful journey with you. Happy one year of parenting. Vardaan couldn’t have asked for a greater mother.”

The birthday celebration took place in a venue decorated with blue balloons and white flowers, creating a cheerful setting. Sheetal also shared glimpses of the event on social media, giving fans a peek into the festivities.

Vikrant and Sheetal, who got married in 2022, embraced parenthood two years later. On the work front, Vikrant is gearing up for his next project, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, where he will be seen alongside Shanaya Kapoor.