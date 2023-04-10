Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most popular and admired couples in the Indian entertainment industry. The two of them have been in love with each other for many years before eventually taking their relationship to the next level by getting married. The duo got married in early 2022 and their wedding ceremony was attended by some of the best in the business of entertainment. From Shah Rukh Khan to Vijay Sethupathi and Rajinikanth, we saw them grace their wedding in grand style.

Nayanthara gets angry on fan during temple visit:

Both Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are extremely happy and spiritual in their lives and that’s why, quite often, they make special temple visits together. This time, they decided to visit the deity temple in the Kumbakonam district on the auspicious occasion of Panguni Uthiram. However, their visit was interrupted by fans who started shooting them. This apparently didn’t go down well with Nayanthara who felt her peace and privacy was compromised during her moment with God. That’s why, in a video that’s now going viral, Nayanthara can be seen threatening a fan about breaking the mobile phone for shooting them. See the full video below –

Work Front:

Nayanthara will have a special release in the form of Atlee’s Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi. She also reportedly has Indian 2 in her list whereas Vignesh Shivan as per media reports has #AK62 alongside the amazing Ajith Kumar. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to only IWMBuzz.com