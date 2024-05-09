“You’re tempted to do more when you have Manoj Sir but we have kept a check between reality & larger-than-life,” – Apoorv Singh Karki

Manoj Bajpayee’s 100th film, Bhaiyya Ji is all set to have a release on 24th March 2024. The film is touted to be and looks like a commercial potboiler with the kind of sequences one is used to see the likes of Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan and others frequent with.

Interestingly though, this is Bajpayee’s first mainstream film as the male lead and is also director Apoorv Singh Karki’s first directorial venture that is an out-and-out commercial project.

In the recently held press conference, we asked director man Apoorv Singh Karki about how did he make sure to maintain the balance of being reported and real along with also being larger than life and big on-screen.

To this, he said, “When you are doing something like this, you are always tempted to show more, and especially when you have an actor like Manoj Bajpayee at the helm of things. But, I and the team of the film would always make sure to have a quality check on things. When you’ll see the film, you’ll understand it even more. There are some scenes which are extremely realistic and suddenly, we have shifted to mainstream.”

He added, “For instance, in the trailer you can see how there’s a jeep riding with Bhaiyya Ji driving it and a lot of men firing guns in the background in the air – which is what happens in the land of such people. But it isn’t shown to be like the hero is flying and then Bhaiyya Ji is flying out of it. So that’s the line we have drawn in every scene.”

Apoorv Singh Karki and Manoj Bajpayee collaborated for Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai last year, that released on Zee5 to huge acclaim.