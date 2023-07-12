Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher starrer Ghoomer to premiere at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023

Ghoomer starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher is all set to be the opener for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for its 14th edition. The film is helmed by R.Balki. Ghoomer, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi, and Shabana Azmi, weaves a tale of remarkable achievement. The film chronicles the extraordinary journey of a tenacious sportsperson portrayed by Saiyami Kher, who overcomes daunting obstacles as a paraplegic and ascends to great heights in the world of cricket under the guidance of her mentor, portrayed by Abhishek Bachchan. Renowned filmmaker R Balki, revered for his emotionally stirring narratives, firmly establishes his standing as one of Indian cinema’s most powerful storytellers. Ghoomer promises to deliver a captivating narrative that celebrates the unwavering human spirit and the relentless pursuit of dreams in the face of formidable adversity.

Earlier Abhishek Bachchan and R.Balki said, “It’s indeed an honour and pleasure for us that Ghoomer will be the opening film at the IFFM. Ghoomer is a story of turning adversity into an advantage. A story of innovation when faced with extermination. Ghoomer is a tribute to Sport and the reservoir of human resilience. It’s only fitting for a film that believes that ‘Sport makes life worth living’ to be launched in the Sport capital of the world, Australia, the land of the MCG. Welcome to the first preview of Ghoomer,” as quoted by BH.

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) is an esteemed annual event held in Melbourne, Australia, showcasing the diverse and vibrant world of Indian cinema to an international audience. It stands as one of the largest Indian film festivals outside of India, featuring a wide array of films ranging from Bollywood blockbusters to independent productions, regional cinema, and documentaries. With the aim of promoting Indian cinema, the festival brings together renowned film personalities, hosts interactive sessions and workshops, and presents awards to recognize exceptional contributions to the industry. IFFM also serves as a platform for cultural exchange, fostering collaborations between the Indian and Australian film industries while providing a captivating display of Indian art, dance, music, and more.