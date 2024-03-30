Movies | Photos

Check out Sonakshi Sinha, a fashionista who shared a picture series of herself on Instagram. She appeared in an orange mirror work jacket and sharara.

Sonakshi Sinha is one of Hindi cinema’s most well-known and popular actors and performers. She’s killing it these days with her endless outfit options, and we respect her. Sonakshi’s impeccable sense of style is unsurprising, given how much we admire her work in the fashion industry. She is well-known for making headlines with her daring and terrifying performances. Her wardrobe is quickly updated to reflect recent trends. This time, the diva went for a lovely Western appearance in an orange mirror work jacket and sharara and posted on Instagram.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Outfit Appearance-

The B’Town actress looked gorgeous in an orange mirror work jacket and sharara and uploaded it on Instagram. The actress donned an orange mirror work embellished lapel collar and a full-sleeved wrap-over-style jacket and paired it with georgette fabric flared pleated palazzo style sharara. The outfit is from Arpita Mehta, and it costs Rs. 145,000. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted puffed ponytail hairstyle.

The diva applied glam makeup with shimmery eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara, and nude matte lips. She accessories her outfit with orange diamond earrings and gold rings by Minerali Store and paired with gold heels. In the pictures, she sits on the chair and opts for stunning postures with killer looks.

What is your reaction to Sonakshi Sinha's outfit?