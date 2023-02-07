Fashion Battle: Raashii Khanna Or Hansika Motwani, Who Looks Magnificent In Blazer Pant Outfits?

Hansika Motwani and Raashii Khanna are the most popular and well-liked actresses in the South Indian entertainment business. Although they are both from the South, they have the talent to make things happen in B-Town. All they need are good chances that will provide them with the appropriate platform to have an impact.

Regarding Instagram fun and activity, Hansika and Raashii have many fans across the country. This combination greatly impacts everyone, from getting the hair exactly right to the cosmetics just right. Moreover, they genuinely love catching the attention of their fans with their beautiful appearances. So, today, we’re bringing to you the exquisite winter wardrobe of these divas, which you can’t seem to ignore if you’re a true Bollywood fan.

Raashii Khanna And Hansika Motwani’s Outfit Appearance

Raashii Khanna looked gorgeous in a white sleeveless crop top, black leather jacket, and leather leggings. Her hair was fashioned with a sloppy side-parted look. She wears a silver chain necklace, silver earrings, and a few rings as jewelry. She wore dark brown lipstick with her brown-toned makeup. In the first photo, she has a captivating curled body position. She slips her fingers into her hair in the second image to add volume. In the final image, she wore one side of her jacket and elevated the other side of her shoulder to get the ideal photography posture. Raashii Khanna captioned her post, “Serving looks..? .”

Hansika Motwani sported an all-yellow jacket and trouser ensemble, a purple, pink, and yellow shawl, and lit pink shoe heels. Her hair was done in a middle-parted bun. She applied nude brown lipstick on her lips. She is captured in a low-angle perspective in the first image, posing with hand folds and contemplating something. Then, She glances to her left and connects her fingers to the second image. In the third image, she stands and offers the camera a shiny look. Finally, in the final image, she sits on the floor, shuts her eyes, and lays her fingers on her head to get the perfect photoshoot posture. Hansika Motwani captioned her post, “#hansikasloveshaadidrama #promotion #feb10th #disneyplushotstar.”

Raashii Khanna or Hansika Motwani, whose blazer pant outfit is amazing? Let us know your views in the comment, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates on your favorite celebrities.