Hot & Stylish! Tara Sutaria Flaunts Toned Legs In Mini Dress Look

Tara Sutaria, the powerhouse of talent, has an impeccable sense of fashion. The diva never fails to impress the onlookers with her stunning looks wherever she goes, and her latest look is no exception. This evening, the actress was snapped in town stepping like a queen wearing a mini dress with a trench coat. Let’s have a closer look at her glam.

The Apurva actress stepped out in town wearing an ivory corset bodice bodycon mini dress that defined her curves. She teamed the stylish mini dress with a long matching trench coat, setting new standards for winter fashion. However, she flipped her coat back, flaunting her toned legs with absolute grace. The stunning attire perfectly defined her slender figure and highlighted her curves, making her look nothing short of a queen.

But wait, that’s not all! Tara opted for a side-parted clean girl bun hairstyle, enhancing her face, while the diamond earrings gave her a classy look. The nude makeup and lips suited well with her glam. Lastly, the black glasses make her look like the typical rich lady of the town. She made her walk smooth yet stylish with toe-point high heels. The actress posed for the camera, leaving the onlookers spellbound with her effortless grace and elegance carrying her look.

Tara Sutaria started her film career with the superhit film Student Of The Year 2 alongside Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. She has also appeared in films like Ek Villain Returns, Marjaavan, and Apurva.