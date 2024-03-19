Kiara Advani Radiates Glam In A Gorgeous Ice Blue Thigh-High Slit Dress, Check Now!

The attractive Kiara Advani is stirring around the internet, showcasing her charming ada in the most recent images. The diva knows how to turn heads with her outfit choices. Her natural elegance and confidence constantly enamored her fans and followers. She calls herself a fashion girlie and has recently worn some stunning looks. The diva demonstrated an amazing look as she walked out in an ice blue gown for the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards 2024.

Kiara Advani’s Blue Slit Gown Appearance-

The gorgeous picture appeared alluring in an ice-blue slit gown, and she posted pictures of herself on Instagram. The outfit features an ice-blue strapless, tube-style, sweetheart neckline, one-dropped shoulder with an attached long-length tassel, midriff cut-out, with an attached ruched pleated thigh-high slit floor-length gown. The outfit is from Sadek Majed. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted tight bun hairstyle. The diva opted for heavy base makeup with black eyes and nude brown glossy lipstick. She accessories her outfit with silver ear studs and rings and paired with transparent and silver work embellished stilettos. She flaunts her stylish avatar in the pictures while revealing her amazing look.

Did you like seeing dazzling avatars in a blue gown? Share your opinion in the comments section, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.