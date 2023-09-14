Mouni Roy And Esha Gupta Exude Glitter And Glamour In Ivory See-through Saree, Designer Blouse With Choker

In Bollywood showbiz, glitter, and glamour plays an important role now and then. The star often makes glamourous appearances in their glittery styles. Mouni Roy and Esha Gupta are such divas, known for their unique choices and for gracefully carrying their looks. Recently, they served stunning fashion moments in ivory sarees. Let’s check out.

Mouni Roy’s Glitter And Glamour In Floral Print Saree Style

Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, Mouni Roy dons an ivory see-through sare with shiny floral prints paired with a designer sultry ring blouse from the shelves of Rohit Bal. She pairs her look with bold, smokey eyes, a low bun, and minimal makeup. But the diamond embellished floral choker and matching earrings add an extra dose of sass.

Esha Gupta’s Glitter And Glamour In Sequin Saree Style

In contrast, Esha Gupta, styled by Chandini, aces her sultry look in a Falguni Shane Peacock sequin embellished ivory see-through saree, which she paired with a plunging neckline full sleeves designer blouse. But wait, there is more! She completes her look with her open hairstyle, dewy makeup, and matte lips. Like Mouni, the actress makes a statement with the basic diamond choker and earrings.

Comparing the beauties, we suggest both caught our attention with their glittery sarees exuding glamour. But who did make you heard flutter? Let us know in the comments.