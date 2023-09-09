Sonam Bajwa exudes glam in a black bodycon maxi dress, see pics

Bollywood and Punjabi cinema’s beloved star, Sonam Bajwa, once again graced her Instagram followers with a stunning fashion moment that left everyone in awe. In a recent post, the actress shared a series of breathtaking photos showcasing her in a black bodycon maxi dress, redefining elegance and style in her unique way.

Sonam’s choice of attire was nothing short of mesmerizing. She effortlessly pulled off a figure-hugging black bodycon maxi dress that highlighted her enviable curves and exuded glam. The dress, with its timeless appeal, proved that classic black never goes out of style. Complementing the dress, Sonam opted for black pump heels that added an extra touch of sophistication to her overall look.

When it came to makeup, Sonam Bajwa decided to keep it simple yet stunning. She sported pink blush, accentuating her rosy cheeks, and applied black eyeliner that enhanced the natural beauty of her eyes. The final touch was a shade of pink lipstick that perfectly complemented her makeup. Accessories can make or break an outfit, and Sonam nailed it by wearing silver earrings that added a touch of glamour without overpowering the ensemble.

Sonam’s long, flowing hair cascaded down her back as she opted to keep it open. In these photos, Sonam exudes elegance, glam and confidence, demonstrating once again that she’s not just a talented actress but also a style icon. With each fashion statement, Sonam continues to inspire her fans and followers. Check photos!