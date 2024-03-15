Movies | Celebrities

3 Types of Sonam Bajwa’s Black Outfits You Need In Your Closet Right Now!

Check out Sonam Bajwa’s latest collection of black outfits, which you should add to your wardrobe now!

Author: Srushti Gharat
3 Types of Sonam Bajwa’s Black Outfits You Need In Your Closet Right Now! Credit: Sonam Bajwa Instagram

Sonam Bajwa is a brilliant stylist who can light up the fashion world. A fashion queen, the stunning diva is well-known in the Punjabi entertainment industry. Known for her ability to impress her admirers, she is one of the most anticipated stars. Additionally, we know we are in for a treat whenever she posts new photos on her social media accounts. In a recent show-stopping appearance, she revealed her inner glam goddess, sporting black ensembles like fashion fireworks. Let us dissect this stunning appearance into manageable chunks that instantly convey a hint of seductiveness.

Sonam Bajwa’s Black Outfit Appearance-

Black Dress

3 Types of Sonam Bajwa’s Black Outfits You Need In Your Closet Right Now! 886958

The stunning actress uploaded a picture of herself as she donned a deep black U-neckline, strappy, sleeveless, midriff fitted, with an attached pleated satin fabric ankle-length skirt dress. She styled her hair in a wavy, middle-parted look. The diva went for a subtle look, wearing brown, creamy lipstick and sparkly eyes. She completes the look with rings, silver ear studs, and black heels.

Black Blazer Dress

3 Types of Sonam Bajwa’s Black Outfits You Need In Your Closet Right Now! 886959

This time, the Punjaban chose a more Western appearance, posting a photo of herself on Instagram while wearing a black blazer dress. The diva donned a dress with a jacket pocket, long sleeves, a matte black lapel collar, and a round white neckline with a plain inner. She wore her hair in a wavy, middle-parted manner. The diva used creamy lipstick, subtle peach cheek blush, and sparkly eyeshadow for a matte finish. She accessories her look with diamond and silver jewelry, complementing her black shoes and white socks.

Black Lace Dress

3 Types of Sonam Bajwa’s Black Outfits You Need In Your Closet Right Now! 886960

Sonam Bajwa shared a photo of herself on Instagram, looking stunning in a black lace dress. She chose a bodycon, ankle-length black dress with a deep square neckline, full sleeves, sheer look, and floral lace embroidery. She styled her hair in a wavy, middle-parted look. The diva wore subtle makeup, with glossy brown lips and black eyes. She accessorizes her ensemble with black shoes, a black and silver minibag, and silver ear studs.

Which outfit do you like the most? Please let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and stay tuned to Iwmbuzz.com.