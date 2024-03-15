3 Types of Sonam Bajwa’s Black Outfits You Need In Your Closet Right Now!

Sonam Bajwa is a brilliant stylist who can light up the fashion world. A fashion queen, the stunning diva is well-known in the Punjabi entertainment industry. Known for her ability to impress her admirers, she is one of the most anticipated stars. Additionally, we know we are in for a treat whenever she posts new photos on her social media accounts. In a recent show-stopping appearance, she revealed her inner glam goddess, sporting black ensembles like fashion fireworks. Let us dissect this stunning appearance into manageable chunks that instantly convey a hint of seductiveness.

Sonam Bajwa’s Black Outfit Appearance-

Black Dress

The stunning actress uploaded a picture of herself as she donned a deep black U-neckline, strappy, sleeveless, midriff fitted, with an attached pleated satin fabric ankle-length skirt dress. She styled her hair in a wavy, middle-parted look. The diva went for a subtle look, wearing brown, creamy lipstick and sparkly eyes. She completes the look with rings, silver ear studs, and black heels.

Black Blazer Dress

This time, the Punjaban chose a more Western appearance, posting a photo of herself on Instagram while wearing a black blazer dress. The diva donned a dress with a jacket pocket, long sleeves, a matte black lapel collar, and a round white neckline with a plain inner. She wore her hair in a wavy, middle-parted manner. The diva used creamy lipstick, subtle peach cheek blush, and sparkly eyeshadow for a matte finish. She accessories her look with diamond and silver jewelry, complementing her black shoes and white socks.

Black Lace Dress

Sonam Bajwa shared a photo of herself on Instagram, looking stunning in a black lace dress. She chose a bodycon, ankle-length black dress with a deep square neckline, full sleeves, sheer look, and floral lace embroidery. She styled her hair in a wavy, middle-parted look. The diva wore subtle makeup, with glossy brown lips and black eyes. She accessorizes her ensemble with black shoes, a black and silver minibag, and silver ear studs.

Which outfit do you like the most? Please let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and stay tuned to Iwmbuzz.com.