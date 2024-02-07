Sonam Bajwa Sets Stage On Fire In White See-through Gown, See Photos

The Punjabi beauty Sonam Bajwa controls the fashion scene with her newest glam. She has the knack to create a masterpiece with her simple styles. Well, no matter what her secret is for looking this good, one thing we know is that when it comes to setting the stage of fire with minimal glam, there aren’t many to do it like Sonam. This time, she has left us spellbound with her super bold look in white.

Sonam Bajwa’s White See-through Gown

The Punjabi actress took to her Instagram handle and treated her fans with a new set of photos from her latest photoshoot. Bikini are for those living in the old generation, but Sonam revives the trend in a masterpiece by adding a sizzling touch of net gown. The actress dons a white high-waisted bottom with a tube top, covering herself with the mesh trail gown, creating a dreamy visual. This body-hugging dress enhances Sonam’s perfect curves and toned legs.

Taking about her accessorizing, the actress keeps her simple with a pair of silver hoop earrings. She left her tresses open, creating a breathtaking visual. With minimal makeup, Sonam highlights her outfit and sets the stage on fire with the sizzling look. She adds an extra dose of sophistication with a bold and confident attitude. Throughout the photos, she keeps us hooked to the screen, craving for more.

Are you too loving Sonam Bajwa’s sizzling hot look in a white mesh gown? Drop your views in the comments box.