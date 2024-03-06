Casual Cool: Sonam Bajwa Street-Style Fashion In Stylish Brown Jacket And Black Jeans

Punjabi beauty Sonam Bajwa has established herself as a successful actress in the acting field with her performances. A stunning actress is ruling the fashion world with her latest style. With her simple style, she can produce a masterpiece. We all know that Sonam is one of the few who can set the scene for fire with the least amount of glitz, regardless of her secret to look fantastic. This time, she dazzled us with her outrageous style in a brown jacket and black jeans. Please scroll down to see her dashing appearance.

Sonam Bajwa’s Casual Outfit Appearance-

The Punjabi actress looked dapper in a brown jacket and black jeans and posted a picture on Instagram. The actress donned an off-white laser-cut sweetheart neckline, full sleeves, knot-tied bralette, black flared bell-bottom jeans and paired with brown leather collar, full sleeves, leather fabric jacket. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted braided hairstyle with loose bangs. The diva applied peach shade makeup with blush cheeks and peach glossy lipstick. She paired her outfit with black stilettos. She shows her gorgeous physique in the picture series and is captured in candid postures.

