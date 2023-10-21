Movies | Celebrities

Hotness Alert! Sonam Bajwa spells glam in deep neck glittery corset top and low waist jeans

In this show-stopping outfit, Sonam Bajwa has single-handedly turned the sidewalk into a red carpet. Her style game is not just sizzling; it's on fire. Check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
21 Oct,2023 06:00:14
When it comes to setting the fashion scene on fire, Sonam Bajwa is an absolute pro. In a recent show-stopping appearance, she unleashed her inner glam goddess with a deep neck glittery corset top and low waist jeans that’s like a fashion firework. Let’s break down this sensational look into bite-sized pieces that scream “hotness alert!”

A dose of sparkle in the corset top

First things first – Sonam Bajwa’s top is pure glittery magic. The deep neck adds a hint of mystery and bold quotient, while the shimmering fabric steals the spotlight. It’s like wearing a galaxy of stars right on your eyes. The corset style cinches her waist, giving her a striking hourglass figure that’s the epitome of glam.

Low Waist Jeans: sassy and bold

Now, let’s talk about those low waist jeans. They’re not just pants; they’re an attitude. Sonam is redefining the denim game by rocking these jeans with confidence. They sit low on her hips, showcasing her toned midriff and adding a hint of sass to the entire look. It’s like saying, “I’m here to slay, and I know it.”

Sonam’s confidence shines through

But what truly makes this ensemble a stunner is Sonam’s confidence. She wears this daring outfit like a second skin, proving that self-assuredness is the best accessory a fashion icon can have. Her charismatic smile and poise add that extra dash of glam that’s unmistakably Sonam Bajwa.

A red carpet-worthy look

In this show-stopping outfit, Sonam Bajwa has single-handedly turned the sidewalk into a red carpet. Her style game is not just sizzling; it’s on fire. So, if you’re looking to make a fashion statement that’s bold, confident, and absolutely glamorous, take notes from Sonam’s sizzling style. Hotness alert indeed!

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

