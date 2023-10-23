Movies | Celebrities

Sonam Bajwa is sensuous personified in see-through red corset top and white satin skirt [Photos]

Sonam Bajwa, known for her elegance and charm, recently wore an outfit that got everyone talking. She wore a daring see-through red corset top with a luxurious white satin skirt. Check out photos below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
23 Oct,2023 05:30:19
Sonam Bajwa is sensuous personified in see-through red corset top and white satin skirt [Photos] 863528
Credit: Sonam Bajwa Instagram

Sonam Bajwa, known for her elegance and charm, recently wore an outfit that got everyone talking. She wore a daring see-through red corset top with a luxurious white satin skirt. It was a style that combined sensuality and sophistication. For those who love fashion, it was a moment to remember. Join us as we explore Sonam Bajwa’s fashion world, where every outfit is like a work of art, and she is the artist creating a masterpiece of style and allure.

Sonam Bajwa leaves internet awed

In the snapshots that have set the internet ablaze, Sonam Bajwa emerges as a vision of pure allure. She boldly dons a lacework red corset top that’s so see-through, it’s practically daring gravity to look away! Paired with this tantalizing top is a satin white skirt that exudes the kind of luxury that we all secretly crave.

But what truly adds that extra oomph to her look is her wavy hairdo, meticulously styled to keep every curl intact. It’s almost as if her locks are engaged in an unspoken competition with her outfit – who can steal the show more?

As if by magic, Sonam’s eyebrows are sleek and perfectly shaped, framing her dewy soft eyes. If eyes are the windows to the soul, her gaze invites you to a world where fashion reigns supreme. And those pink nude lips? They seal the deal, adding that touch of understated elegance to the entire ensemble.

Sonam Bajwa is sensuous personified in see-through red corset top and white satin skirt [Photos] 863524

Sonam Bajwa is sensuous personified in see-through red corset top and white satin skirt [Photos] 863525

Sonam Bajwa is sensuous personified in see-through red corset top and white satin skirt [Photos] 863526

Sonam Bajwa is sensuous personified in see-through red corset top and white satin skirt [Photos] 863527

But it’s not just the outfit that shines here; it’s the way Sonam strikes her poses with absolute poise and grace. She’s not just wearing the clothes; she’s owning them, and that, my friends, is what true fashion goals are all about.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Hotness Alert! Sonam Bajwa spells glam in deep neck glittery corset top and low waist jeans 862997
Hotness Alert! Sonam Bajwa spells glam in deep neck glittery corset top and low waist jeans
Sonam Bajwa shows off sassy moves to Avvy Sra’s White Brown Black song [Video Viral] 859550
Sonam Bajwa shows off sassy moves to Avvy Sra’s White Brown Black song [Video Viral]
Desi VS Vedeshi: Sonam Bajwa In Saree Or Shilpa Shetty In Gown, Who Is Too Hot To Handle In Red Outfit 857662
Desi VS Vedeshi: Sonam Bajwa In Saree Or Shilpa Shetty In Gown, Who Is Too Hot To Handle In Red Outfit
Manushi Chhillar, Sonam Bajwa, And Malaika Arora: Style Your Day Like Celebs In Gowns 855669
Manushi Chhillar, Sonam Bajwa, And Malaika Arora: Style Your Day Like Celebs In Gowns
Happy Birthday Mouni Roy! Disha Patani and Sonam Bajwa caught having mad fun together [Viral Video] 854265
Happy Birthday Mouni Roy! Disha Patani and Sonam Bajwa caught having mad fun together [Viral Video]
Sonam Bajwa exudes glam in a black bodycon maxi dress, see pics 850032
Sonam Bajwa exudes glam in a black bodycon maxi dress, see pics

Latest Stories

Gorgeous! Baal Veer actress Anushka Sen whispers magic in orchid organza saree 863481
Gorgeous! Baal Veer actress Anushka Sen whispers magic in orchid organza saree
Janhvi Kapoor gets IV therapy inside her vanity van, video viral 863474
Janhvi Kapoor gets IV therapy inside her vanity van, video viral
Pranali Rathod Looks Charismatic In Lehenga; See Pics 815707
Pranali Rathod Looks Charismatic In Lehenga; See Pics
Italian Style Diary: Avneet Kaur Looks Pretty In Pink Midi Dress At Piazza del Duomo 860746
Italian Style Diary: Avneet Kaur Looks Pretty In Pink Midi Dress At Piazza del Duomo
Tamannaah Bhatia bags ‘Best Actor Of The Year’ award for Aakhri Sach & Jee Karda 863487
Tamannaah Bhatia bags ‘Best Actor Of The Year’ award for Aakhri Sach & Jee Karda
Tara Sutaria takes the glam crown in sequin chevron bodycon dress, see photos 863485
Tara Sutaria takes the glam crown in sequin chevron bodycon dress, see photos
Read Latest News