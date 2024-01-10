Sonam Bajwa Redefines Royalty In Black Embroidered Salwar Suit, See Photos

The charming Sonam Bajwa recently set the fashion bar ablaze with her traditional appearance. The diva embraces her look in a beautiful salwar suit that exudes royalty in a way that is hard to resist. She blends modern style in the ethnic drape effortlessly, making us fall for her desi-ness. Take a closer look below.

Sonam Bajwa’s Black Salwar Suit Look

The gorgeous Sonam wore a beautiful salwar suit set from the shelves of Maryam Hussain. The outfit includes a loose black kurta embellished with small detail work with sequins, motifs, and thread around the neckline, border, and sleeves. This long kurta hides the matching bottom, which completes her glam. The contrasting green dupatta crafted with sequins and thread work adds to her royal charm. This overall appearance looks nothing short of a royal queen.

What makes Sonam Bajwa look more attractive is the beautiful oxidized jhumkas with black embedded stone. She left her hair open to make her appearance more simple and real. The black eyeliner enhances her beautiful eyes. At the same time, the rosy cheeks, pink lips, and shining makeup add that extra dose of glow and glamour. The black high heels complement her look. And we can’t get enough of her royalty in a black suit.

