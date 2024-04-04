Movies | Photos

Sonam Kapoor exudes royal appeal in the black and white floral dress. Her impeccable sense of style has mesmerized us. Let us look at the article below.

Sonam Kapoor, the gorgeous Bollywood fashion icon, continues to make waves with her sartorial choices. This time, she brings back her majestic allure in a breathtaking Western ensemble. Check out her stunning black-and-white floral dress here.

Sonam Kapoor’s Black And White Floral Dress-

The B’Town diva looks classy in a black-and-white floral dress from Richard Quinn, choosing a design that complements her signature style. The outfit features a high round neckline, shoulder-padded, loose full sleeves, straight ankle length, polka dots, and a floral-printed dress, combining sophisticated elements. For her hair look, she beautifully tied her hair into a middle-parted bun and adorned it with a stylish black bow, which added a stylish feel and a perfect touch to her appearance.

The actress applied nude makeup with matte eyeshadow, black dramatic eyeliner, and light pink creamy lips, enhancing her features while maintaining a timeless appearance. She accessories her outfit with diamond ear studs, ear cuffs, and silver rings paired with a black mini bag by Dior and black stilettos by Manolo Blahnik. She continues to demonstrate her fashion sense with back-to-back gorgeous ensembles. Her present look, oozing elegant vibes, is no exception and will leave you in awe.

What's your take on Sonam Kapoor's black and white floral dress?