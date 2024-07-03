Tara Sutaria Bold Istagram Shoot in Bikini & Furry Coat

Bombay girl, Tara Sutaria started her career as a junior artist with Disney Channel India, Tara Sutaria is a Video Jockey, singer, dancer and actress, best-known for her roles in the sitcoms The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir (2012) and Oye Cassie (2013). In 2018, She made her debut in Bollywood with Student of the Year 2, a Karan Johar film starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Pandey.

Sutaria has been passionate about singing since the age of seven. She has recorded music for films, advertisements, and her own original work, in India and abroad. She has lent her voice to Bollywood films like Taare Zameen Par and Guzaarish. She has also performed with popular artists, including Louiz Banks, Mikey McCleary, and solo at several concerts internationally. Apart from being a qualified singer, Tara Sutaria has been trained in the dance forms of classical ballet, modern dance and Latin American dances from the Royal Academy of Dance in London. Her 2019 release includes Marjaavaan, directed by Milap Milan Zaveri. Her other notable works include Tadap (2021), Heropanti 2 (2022) and Ek Villain Returns (2022).

The actress posted her photos on instagram from a recent photoshoot in foreign and quoted, “Shoulda, woulda, coulda “. Tara is slaying in a bikini over that she wore a furry white coat. The pictures have been taken in a phone booth. In the first picture she’s holding a telephone. Second one, she is lighting up a cigarette and the last one she’s looking at the side with the cigarette in her hand. Tara quoted, “ Shoulda, woulda, coulda “ Fans went crazy on the look.