12th Fail Cast Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar Celebrate Navratri in Ahmedabad, check out the pictures!

Medha Shankar and Vikrant Massey celebrate Navratri in Ahmedabad after failing 12th grade. Check out the pictures!

Author: IWMBuzz
19 Oct,2023 18:34:47
Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar are preparing for the release of their upcoming film, “12th Fail,” directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film, which is scheduled to release on October 27th, has been receiving extremely positive feedback from audiences. Recently, the lead cast of the film visited Ahmedabad, where they launched the much-awaited song, #Restart, in the presence of over 100 students.

After launching their song at a college in Ahmedabad, Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar participated in a grand garba celebration and visited a garba pandal in Ahmedabad. Both Vikrant and Medha looked stunning in traditional attire. The fans and audience went wild after catching a glimpse of the stars at the event. The duo celebrated Navratri at the pandal, had an interaction session with fans, talked about their film “12th Fail,” and even took a selfie.

The song #Restart has an upbeat and motivational theme. It’s sung by Shaan and filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who is making his singing debut with this song. It’s a foot-tapping number that’s considered an anthem for the youth. The song perfectly captures the spirits and dreams of the young generation. As the film’s subject is based on never losing hope and starting again and again, Restart plays an important role in carrying this theme. The lyrics for the song were penned by Swanand Kirkire, and the music was composed by Shantanu Moitra.

12th Fail Cast Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar Celebrate Navratri in Ahmedabad, check out the pictures! 862795

“12th Fail” is a movie based on a true story that depicts the struggles of millions of students who take the UPSC entrance exam. However, it is more than just a story about one exam, as it inspires people not to give up in the face of failure and to start over. Vidhu Vinod Chopra directs the film which will release worldwide on October 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

