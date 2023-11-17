“12th Fail” Triumphs at the Box Office, Nearing a 40 Crores plus Collection in India. Ends week 3 with 35.65 cr net

In a groundbreaking achievement, the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial, “12th Fail,” is rapidly gaining momentum at the box office, poised to reach a net collection exceeding 40 crores in India.

Starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, “12th Fail” has captured the hearts of audiences nationwide, achieving a commendable net collection of 35.65 cr within just three weeks of its release. The film’s compelling narrative and stellar performances have resonated strongly with viewers, solidifying its position as a must-watch cinematic experience.

Notably, “12th Fail” is breaking barriers as the first non-star cast success post-pandemic. Its global appeal is evident, with the worldwide gross box office standing at an impressive 45 crores.

As 12th Fail continues to garner praise for its motivational storyline and stellar performances, Vikrant Massey’s acknowledgment of Manoj Kumar Sharma adds a personal touch, emphasizing the transformative power of cinema.

12th Fail, based on a real story, draws from the gritty struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failures and to keep fighting.

