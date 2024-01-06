5 reasons why ZEE5 original film ‘Kadak Singh’ is a must-watch!

Pankaj Tripathi is an actor who consistently leaves audiences impressed, never failing to bring a surprising element to his performances. He is widely regarded as an invaluable asset to the film industry, and for good reason. Everything – from his compelling screen presence and flawless dialogue delivery to his inherent charm serves to elevate the overall experience in all his projects including the latest ZEE5 Original Film, Kadak Singh. If we were to provide you with a few compelling reasons to watch this film, it would primarily be to witness Pankaj Tripathi excel in his craft. However, the allure of ‘Kadak Singh’ extends beyond just the brilliance of this seasoned actor. Discover for yourself five reasons why you should watch this ZEE5 original film, ‘Kadak Singh’ right away!

1.The ‘Kadak’ acting:

Pankaj Tripathi, renowned for his exceptional acting prowess, takes the lead in Kadak Singh with a performance that has resonated deeply with audiences. Sanjana Sanghi, who portrays Tripathi’s daughter, is relatively new to the film industry; however, she has exceeded expectations and has proved to be a delightful surprise package in the film. Adding to the brilliance, national award winners Parvathy and Jaya breathe life into their unique characters. Parvathy’s portrayal of a nurse adds a layer of depth to the story, while Jaya entertains the audience with her powerful and emotionally charged performance as Tripathi’s on-screen girlfriend. The film brings together national award-winning actors Pankaj Tripathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Jaya Ahsan for the first time.

2. An unusual mystery thriller with a touch of a financial crime:

Breaking away from the typical thriller mold, Kadak Singh unfolds as a slow-burning thriller which is filled with suspense that captivates the audiences with its unique perspective on a financial crime. The film masterfully blends mystery and intrigue, creating an experience that goes beyond conventional thrillers. Kadak Singh weaves a gripping story around Kolkata’s Chit Fund scam, a substantial financial fraud which was in the news for all the wrong reasons. Since the release of Kadak Singh, the once obscure subject of the Kolkata Chit Fund Scam has now become a prominent topic of conversation, further amplifying the film’s impact and relevance.

3.The movie underlines important societal issues:

Kadak Singh subtly delves into pressing societal concerns, inspiring conversations on prevalent issues of mental health and suicidal tendencies in contemporary times. Director Chowdhary skillfully navigates this sensitive topic, ensuring it is acknowledged and discussed without sensationalizing it. The film strikes a delicate balance, allowing these societal challenges to organically emerge within the narrative. It proves to be a feel-good film that stays as raw and real as possible without creating needless drama. It will make you cry, laugh and think about things that we often neglect in life.

4.Story of a Father-Daughter bond:

At its core, Kadak Singh is a heartwarming tale of the bond between a father and daughter. Tripathi’s character, AK Srivastava, navigates life’s challenges with his daughter, portrayed by Sanjana Sanghi. The film beautifully captures the essence of their relationship, portraying moments of love,

resilience, and humor. The on-screen chemistry between Tripathi and Sanghi adds an emotional depth to the story, making it more relatable and touching for the audience.

5.The film’s soulful music:

Shantanu Moitra takes charge of the film’s musical landscape, creating a soundtrack that enhances the overall viewing experience. The lyricist Tanveer Ghazi has given some meaningful songs that very well complement the narrative. Pankaj Tripathi’s contribution as an orator in “Duniya Tu Shaatir Hae” adds a personal touch to the film. Additionally, Shreya Ghoshal and Papon’s soulful rendition of “Tu Jo Hai” respectively adds an emotional depth, creating a musical backdrop that perfectly resonates with the themes of the story.

