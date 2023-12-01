5 Scam Shows you need to binge watch now – From Kafas to Aarya 3

Scam shows that are binge-worthy : From Scam 2003 to Aarya 3

The world of entertainment has been buzzing with a captivating array of scam shows in 2023. These series, whether inspired by real-life events or crafted with gripping narratives, have kept viewers glued to their screens. Here is a list of shows we are binging that have kept us on the edge of our seats –

Shahid Kapoor and Bhuvan Arora in Farzi, take you on a thrilling journey through a world filled with scams, deceit, and suspense. This show is a must-watch for anyone seeking an adrenaline-packed storyline.

Following the massive success of ‘Scam 1992’ Applause Entertainment reprised the series with ‘Scam 2003’. This time bringing to life the Telgi stamp paper fraud, offering an intriguing glimpse into the financial scam that shook the nation.

Kafas on SonyLiv has won hearts with its compelling storyline. Produced by Applause Entertainment, this series provides is a social drama with a twisted plot, making it a show you won’t want to miss.

Sushmita Sen’s Aarya makes a triumphant return with its third season. This gripping show continues to enthrall viewers with its narrative filled with crime, intrigue, and the intricate dynamics of family life.

Saas Bahu aur Flamingo is another show that has captured the audience with its intense storyline. The series weaves family drama, intrigue, and unexpected twists into a narrative that will keep you hooked.