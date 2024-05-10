Aamir Khan announce Sarfarosh 2 at the screening of Sarfarosh on its 25th anniversary, saying “Sarfarosh 2 banni chaiye even I feel that”!

Aamir Khan and the team of ‘Sarfarosh’ gathered under one roof to celebrate the grand 25th anniversary which was a massive extravaganza. From the team members of the film to the eminent celebrities from the entertainment world, the screening was a starry affair organized by radio station Radio Nasha. While it was an event of the day, it also witnessed a grand announcement that Aamir Khan made about Sarfarosh 2.

The special screening of Sarfarosh was held at PVR Juhu in Mumbai. The screening was a profound nostalgic trip to the fans and the team members. Aamir Khan was also seen interacting with the media where he broke a massive announcement of Sarfarosh 2.

While speaking about Sarfarosh 2, Aamir Khan said, “I can commit about one thing, that we will definitely give it a really serious shot now of coming up with the right script and a right kind of film for it. So John you will have to get to work here.” Further to this, he added “Sarfarosh 2 banni chaiye (Sarfarosh 2 should be made) even I feel that.”

Well, this screening was definitely a special one, as after so long, the audience got to watch Aamir Khan’s Sarfarosh, which was one of his finest performances. Moreover, the announcement of Sarfarosh 2 indeed made it even more special.