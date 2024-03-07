Aamir Khan Productions redefines movie-watching experience with ‘Laapataa Ladies’ at a special 100 Rs ticket price on International Women’s Day!

Aamir Khan Productions (AKP) is once again providing a delightful cinematic experience to movie lovers with their latest release ‘Laapataa Ladies’. In a trend that is gaining popularity, AKP has set a flat fee of only 100 Rs as the ticket price for ‘Laapataa Ladies’. This unique movie-watching experience is being offered to celebrate International Women’s Day in an unforgettable way, making it even more special and memorable for the audience.

The production house is leading in promoting affordable movie-watching experiences, and their latest addition to this trend is ‘Laapataa Ladies’. For a flat fee of 100 Rs, the audience can enjoy what is being touted as the “most loved film of the year”. This move has been widely welcomed by the industry, highlighting AKP’s commitment to making quality cinema accessible to a broader audience.

To promote their latest movie ‘Laapataa Ladies’, AKP has decided to offer pocket-friendly pricing for a week following International Women’s Day. This initiative celebrates the achievements of women and extends the joy of the significant day to moviegoers. By providing an economical movie-watching experience, AKP hopes to add a unique touch to their promotion.

The idea of providing affordable movie tickets gained popularity with the celebration of National Cinema Day on October 13th. This nationwide event offered movie tickets for as low as 99 Rs, making it possible for cinema enthusiasts to enjoy their favorite pastime without spending a lot of money. Aamir Khan Productions is now following this trend by presenting ‘Laapataa Ladies’ at a similarly attractive price point.