Adrenaline-Packed 'Tejas' Teaser Starring Kangana Ranaut Drops on Gandhi Jayanti, Netizen Hails

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the highly-anticipated teaser of ‘Tejas’ featuring Bollywood powerhouse Kangana Ranaut was unveiled today. The teaser, packed with adrenaline and patriotism, has set social media ablaze, with netizens hailing Kangana’s remarkable transformation and powerful performance.

In ‘Tejas,’ Kangana Ranaut takes on a role that showcases her in a complete new avatar. The teaser, which dropped on the auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, resonates with themes of valor, duty, and love for the nation.

Taking to social media platforms, netizens have been quick to express their admiration for Kangana’s portrayal in the teaser. Her powerful dialogue, “Bharat ko Chhedoge Toh Chhodenge Nahi,” has struck a chord with viewers, sending shivers down their spines.

Goosebumps 🔥🔥🔥 What a teaser!!! The voice, the dialogue, the look, the vibe all 💯 Blockbuster loading 🇮🇳 ✈️ #TejasTeaser https://t.co/AuPfspdWSY — Sia (@anytimegorgeous) October 2, 2023

A user writes “Tejas Teaser – A visual spectacle that’s giving us major goosebumps! ✈️ ‘Bharat ko chedoge to chodenge nahi’ – this dialogue is pure fire! Can’t wait for October 27th! 🚀”

Tejas Teaser – A visual spectacle that's giving us major goosebumps! ✈️ 'Bharat ko chedoge to chodenge nahi' – this dialogue is pure fire! Can't wait for October 27th! 🚀#KanganaRanaut #TejasTeaser #Tejas pic.twitter.com/OA97QRf3la — Kangana admirer (@kanganaadmirer) October 2, 2023

Bgm, Dialogue ,Kangana's attitude & her voice is just Outstanding 🔥🔥 Ye Bharat ki Beti #KanganaRanaut Screen meh aag laga degi!! #Tejas is coming Pakistaniyo !!!

Yaad Rakhna#BharatKoChhedogeTohChhodengeNahi #TejasTeaser pic.twitter.com/qAPO2UwFMQ — ☆𝑫☆ (@TeraKabil) October 2, 2023

As netizens continue to shower praise on Kangana Ranaut’s stellar performance in the ‘Tejas’ teaser, the anticipation for the film’s release is at an all-time high. With patriotism and adrenaline at its core, ‘Tejas’ is poised to be a cinematic treat for audiences across the nation.

Produced by RSVP, Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular Role.

Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in Theatres on October 27th , 2023.