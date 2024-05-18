After Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala jets off to Gwalior for the trailer launch event of Chandu Champion

‘Chandu Champion may have been making noise everywhere owing to the super response to the posters and Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan. But the main person who made it come true is the gutsy producer Sajid Naidiadwala. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, for the last three decades, has been giving blockbusters one after another. The man has given the perfect combination of commercials and contents with blockbusters like ‘Kick’, ‘Highway’, “Baaghii’ franchise, ‘Tamasha’ , Housefull’ series, and forthcoming ‘Chandu Champion’ primed to be another biggie from his leading production house, Nadiadwala Grandson. He always aims to bring the best of the stories forward with his vision and backing as a producer, and with Chandu Champion, he has presented the extraordinary story on a larger-than-life scale.

The posters released so far are evident of the quality product, which makes everyone excited to watch the much awaited trailer. After Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan, the main man and captain of the ship, Sajid Nadiadwala, is now headed to Gwalior for the biggest trailer launch of the year.

The trailer launch is going to be one of the biggest cinematic events the Indian cinema will ever witness, and Sajid’s presence and insights on the film at the event are going to make it more exciting.

‘Chandu Champion’ is undoubtedly one of the biggest and most anticipated films coming this year. The posters have left everyone shocked, and the biggest highlight is the three different looks of Kartik Aaryan, which show his range as an actor and have kept the excitement soaring high to watch the masterpiece.

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, ‘Chandu Champion’ is set for a June 14, 2024 release, and is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.