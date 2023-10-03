Akshay Kumar and Tinu Desai's Mission Raniganj, based on Jaswant Singh Gill's real-life story, releases on October 6, 2023.

Pooja Entertainment’s Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is one of the most anticipated films of the year. With its intriguing and spectacular trailer, expectations are sky high for the story of unsung hero Jaswant Singh Gill. The film brings back Akshay Kumar in the genre of unsung heroes, and marks the reunion of Tinu Desai and Akshay Kumar after their last film, Rustom.

Akshay Kumar and Tinu Desai proved to be a successful duo with their last collaboration, Rustom. The film not only performed well at the box office but also earned them the National Award for their outstanding performances. The movie’s constructive narrative, sincere storytelling, music, background score, and canvas mesmerized the audience and piqued their interest. After the success of Rustom, they are teaming up again to deliver another masterpiece titled ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue.’ The film is based on the real-life hero Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill, who rescued miners trapped in a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989. The buzz surrounding their previous collaborations has created a lot of chatter and discussions among the masses, and this upcoming film has the potential to be another hit from both Akshay Kumar and Tinu Desai.

Although it is the last film release of Akshay Kumar for this year, it marks his return to the character of Sardaar after four years. The film aims to take viewers on a thrilling journey through India’s most successful coal mission.

The film, which is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, with music by Jjust Music. The movie promises to bring to life the coal mine accident that not only shook the nation but also the world. It will showcase the relentless dedication of the rescue team, led by Jaswant Singh Gill. The film is set to release on October 6, 2023, and is sure to offer audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience.