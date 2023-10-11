Akshay Kumar shares his experience of shooting Mission Raniganj, says, "This one was a very difficult film to make"

The highly appreciated movie ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ has been released worldwide. The movie is based on the true story of an unsung hero, Jaswant Singh Gill. It has been receiving an extraordinary word of mouth from audiences, taking them on a thrilling and emotional journey into the life of Jaswant Singh Gill and his passion to rescue 65 coal mine workers. Mission Raniganj is also the best-reviewed film of the year.

The world of Mission Raniganj is just as thrilling and exciting as it looks on screen. The process of creating this world is equally thrilling, and the film’s premise makes it a spectacular big-screen experience. It’s a movie that shouldn’t be missed in theaters to fully capture the motivating story it tells.

As the video captured different BTS glimpses of the film, Akshay Kumar was seen sharing his experience of shooting, he added, “It was a great honor to play Gill Sahab, who was a great inspiration. This one was a very difficult film to make. Although everything was in control for me. But, for the miners at that time, there was gas, and there was water, and just imagine how they would have managed to perform in such adverse conditions. It was Bharat’s very first successful mine rescue mission. A story of a man who never gave up.”

After the release of the film, Akshay Kumar shared behind-the-scenes footage that provides a glimpse into the making of Mission Raniganj. The world depicted in Mission Raniganj is authentic and unpolished, and the team has taken measures to ensure that the audience has a remarkable cinematic experience. Akshay Kumar hailed the experience of playing the character of Jaswant Singh Gill as ‘fortunate’ and shared the BTS video, captioning –

“One word, ‘fortunate’, is what I felt while playing Gill Saab’s character.

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor. It is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and features music by Jjust Music. The movie is based on the coal mine accident that not only shook the nation but also the world. The rescue team, led by Jaswant Singh Gill, displayed relentless dedication and commitment, and this film promises to bring their story to life. You can now catch this unforgettable cinematic experience at a theater near you.