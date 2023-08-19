All Pooja's of the Industry to come under one roof. What's brewing?

There is a lot of buzz surrounding the upcoming comedy film Dream Girl 2. The trailer has been captivating, and the two songs’ Dil ka Telephone’ and ‘Naach’ are currently dominating the charts. However, the highlight of the film seems to be Pooja’s character, and audiences are eagerly anticipating more of her in the comedy. Additionally, there are rumors that all the prominent individuals in the industry with the name Pooja will be joining together for a special event that has never been seen before.

While the character of Pooja is creating a sensation in the industry, and a source close to the film has informed that, “To indulge the essence of Pooja’s character, the makers are planning to rope in Pooja’s under one roof and the names that are being in discussions are Pooja Hegde Pooja Banerjee, Pooja Batra, Pooja Bhatt, Pooja Dixit and Pooja Gor.”

There hasn’t been much information released about this gathering, but there are strong speculations that the makers are planning to create something significant this time.

Fans and audiences alike are eagerly anticipating the return of Pooja to the big screen in the highly anticipated sequel, Dream Girl 2. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, the film is set to release on August 25th and is sure to provide plenty of entertainment.