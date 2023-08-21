Another musical marvel 'Jamnapaar' brought forth by the makers of Dream Girl 2!

Get ready to groove to the most energetic song of the year with ‘Jamnapaar’ in Dreamgirl 2! This amazing melody will have everyone humming its catchy tune! It’s a beautiful melody that music lovers will enjoy, and the video features Ayushmann dancing gracefully to the beat, making it a must-watch! “Jamnapaar” brings a unique perspective to the movie and its storyline, adding sparkle and liveliness. This dance track is loved by audiences of all ages and is sure to spread happiness with its upbeat lyrics and music.

This song has amazing beats and is full of excitement, with the goal of creating a memorable melody for the sequel. The composers worked hard to create a masterpiece that would bring a smile to our faces. Get ready to have this tune stuck in your head, and be prepared to tap your feet non-stop as you fall in love with ‘Jamnapaar.’

The song “Jamnapaar” is composed by Meet Bros and features vocals by Meet Bros, Neha Kakkar, Mannuni Desai, and Samaaira Chandhoke. The lyrics are written by Kumaar, with English parts by Jonita Gandhi, and the song is produced by Sourav Roy.

The highly talented Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Pandey have stepped into the limelight once again to present the second edition of “Dream Girl 2”. They are joined by a fantastic ensemble of actors, promising a joyous celebration of laughter and entertainment. The star-studded cast includes Abhishek Banerjee, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Joshi, Annu Kapoor, and Asrani, making this film a true powerhouse of acting prowess.

The upcoming film “Dream Girl 2” is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. This hilarious movie promises to entertain audiences with its captivating story, charming characters, and catchy tunes. Make sure to save the date – August 25, 2023 – and join the fun-filled adventure of love, laughter, and music.