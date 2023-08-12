ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Releases

Ayushmann Khurrana gave the best performance of his career with Dream Girl! All set to raise the bar in Dream Girl 2!

Ayushmann Khurrana's performance in Dream Girl was his best yet! It is exciting to see how he will raise the bar in Dream Girl 2.

Author: IWMBuzz
12 Aug,2023 14:15:23
Ayushmann Khurrana gave the best performance of his career with Dream Girl! All set to raise the bar in Dream Girl 2! 842437

The release of Dream Girl 2, the long-awaited comedy-drama starring Ayushmann Khurrana, has generated a lot of excitement. The recently released trailer and Dil Ka Telephone 2.0 song offer a perfect dose of entertainment. Ayushmann returns as the charming Pooja, which has left audiences stunned by his performance. This sequel is expected to be the biggest hit of his career, following the success of Dream Girl in 2019.

Ayushmann captured the hearts of the audience with his unique brand of comedy in Dream Girl, which was a massive commercial success. The film not only received tremendous love from viewers, but also broke box office records, making it Ayushmann’s biggest hit to date. Interestingly, Ayushmann will reunite with Annu Kapoor, who played a role in Vicky Doner, in the upcoming Dream Girl 2, where they will both be portraying the same character.

Recently, the trailer for the sequel of Dream Girl, Dream Girl 2, was released. It suggests that the story will continue from the previous one, but this time, in a grander and more impressive way. Ayushmann, who played the role of Pooja, won hearts with his voice in the first movie, but in Dream Girl 2, he takes it a step further as his face is now revealed in the trailer. This demonstrates that sequels have enormous potential, as we have seen with Gadar. Gadar 2 was an instant hit due to the goodwill and credibility of the original movie.

Dream Girl 2 boasts a talented ensemble cast including Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday as lead actors, alongside Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi, and Annu Kapoor in other prominent roles. The film’s writer and director, Raaj Shaandilyaa, returns for the sequel. The recently released trailer showcases the film’s unique and intriguing storyline, and we are excited to see how the comedy will unfold.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Abhishek Banerjee Shares Excitement About Portraying 'Shah Rukh' in Dream Girl 2 842265
Abhishek Banerjee Shares Excitement About Portraying ‘Shah Rukh’ in Dream Girl 2
Pooja Mishra gets ruffled with another ‘Pooja’ from Dream Girl 2 hogging the limelight! Posts a video to express her anger! 841504
Pooja Mishra gets ruffled with another ‘Pooja’ from Dream Girl 2 hogging the limelight! Posts a video to express her anger!
Dream Girl Pooja to visit a call center in Gurugram and we wonder what's brewing? 841492
Dream Girl Pooja to visit a call center in Gurugram and we wonder what’s brewing?
Dream Girl 2: Ananya Panday opens up about age gap with Ayushmann Khurrana 840123
Dream Girl 2: Ananya Panday opens up about age gap with Ayushmann Khurrana
From Aanand L Rai to Rhea Kapoor: here's how the trailer of Dream Girl 2 wins hearts and support from eminent personalities. 840117
From Aanand L Rai to Rhea Kapoor: here’s how the trailer of Dream Girl 2 wins hearts and support from eminent personalities.
My wife and kids couldn’t believe…: Ayushmann Khurrana shares family’s reaction on his female avatar Pooja in Dream Girl 2 839842
My wife and kids couldn’t believe…: Ayushmann Khurrana shares family’s reaction on his female avatar Pooja in Dream Girl 2
Latest Stories
South Actress Jayaprada Sentenced To Six Months Jail Over Failure To Pay ESI Dues 842451
South Actress Jayaprada Sentenced To Six Months Jail Over Failure To Pay ESI Dues
Late Jaswant Singh Gill - A Couragious and Brave Hero That We All Need 842447
Late Jaswant Singh Gill – A Couragious and Brave Hero That We All Need
Netizens Hails Yami Gautam's Performance In OMG 2, says , "The actress is a surprise package which i didn't expect" 842440
Netizens Hail Yami Gautam’s Performance In OMG 2, says , “The actress is a surprise package which i didn’t expect”
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan gifts Kathaa a bracelet 842438
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan gifts Kathaa a bracelet
Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti Spoiler: Shakti threatens to expose Mandira in front of Shiv 842431
Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti Spoiler: Shakti threatens to expose Mandira in front of Shiv
Tamannaah Plays A Cop For The First Time, But Can She Match Up To Shefali Shah’s Delhi Crime? 842433
Tamannaah Plays A Cop For The First Time, But Can She Match Up To Shefali Shah’s Delhi Crime?
Read Latest News