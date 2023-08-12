Ayushmann Khurrana gave the best performance of his career with Dream Girl! All set to raise the bar in Dream Girl 2!

The release of Dream Girl 2, the long-awaited comedy-drama starring Ayushmann Khurrana, has generated a lot of excitement. The recently released trailer and Dil Ka Telephone 2.0 song offer a perfect dose of entertainment. Ayushmann returns as the charming Pooja, which has left audiences stunned by his performance. This sequel is expected to be the biggest hit of his career, following the success of Dream Girl in 2019.

Ayushmann captured the hearts of the audience with his unique brand of comedy in Dream Girl, which was a massive commercial success. The film not only received tremendous love from viewers, but also broke box office records, making it Ayushmann’s biggest hit to date. Interestingly, Ayushmann will reunite with Annu Kapoor, who played a role in Vicky Doner, in the upcoming Dream Girl 2, where they will both be portraying the same character.

Recently, the trailer for the sequel of Dream Girl, Dream Girl 2, was released. It suggests that the story will continue from the previous one, but this time, in a grander and more impressive way. Ayushmann, who played the role of Pooja, won hearts with his voice in the first movie, but in Dream Girl 2, he takes it a step further as his face is now revealed in the trailer. This demonstrates that sequels have enormous potential, as we have seen with Gadar. Gadar 2 was an instant hit due to the goodwill and credibility of the original movie.

Dream Girl 2 boasts a talented ensemble cast including Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday as lead actors, alongside Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi, and Annu Kapoor in other prominent roles. The film’s writer and director, Raaj Shaandilyaa, returns for the sequel. The recently released trailer showcases the film’s unique and intriguing storyline, and we are excited to see how the comedy will unfold.