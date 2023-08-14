ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Releases

Ayushmann Khurrana Spills the Beans on the Highly-Anticipated Sequel Dream Girl 2

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals details about the much-awaited sequel of Dream Girl, Dream Girl 2. Check it out below

Author: IWMBuzz
14 Aug,2023 17:25:42
Ayushmann Khurrana Spills the Beans on the Highly-Anticipated Sequel Dream Girl 2 842938

Fans of the hilarious comedy “Dream Girl” can start counting down the days until the release of its much-anticipated sequel, “Dream Girl 2”. Ayushmann Khurrana has shared some details about the upcoming film, expressing his excitement for it to be an even bigger and funnier treat for audiences, building on the phenomenal response to the first movie.

Quoting Ayushmann Khurrana himself, “Dream Girl is a big comedy franchise that I’m incredibly proud of helming. The first film was a blockbuster so I’m very excited about the second edition. I know the expectations are huge from Dream Girl 2 and we have a script that can deliver on the goods for audiences. It’s a laugh-out-loud, roll on the floor comedy, a theatrical film that will appeal to multiplex as well as single screen audiences.”

But that’s not all! Ayushmann Khurrana has more in store to make “Dream Girl 2” a rip-roaring joyride. In an exciting revelation, he shares, “In Dream Girl 2, the stakes are higher! It’s not just the voice but also the look of Pooja that will be revealed. And that’s exciting.” Brace yourselves for the uproarious twist that awaits, as Pooja’s unique avatar is set to take the comedy to unprecedented heights!

With Ayushmann’s remarkable comedic timing and versatility, “Dream Girl 2” is set to redefine the genre, ensuring an entertainment extravaganza that will have audiences rolling in laughter. This side-splitting sequel promises to be a complete package of laughs, emotions, and pure entertainment, creating a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of “Dream Girl 2”, with Ayushmann Khurrana set to return to the screen as the beloved Pooja. His ability to portray a wide range of characters with charisma and charm has won over countless fans, and this sequel is sure to solidify his status as Bollywood’s true Dream Girl!

Get ready for an unforgettable cinematic experience! “Rollercoaster Love,” produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, is coming to theaters on August 25th, 2023. Prepare for a journey filled with love, laughter, and surprises. Stay tuned for more updates!

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Ayushmann Khurrana gave the best performance of his career with Dream Girl! All set to raise the bar in Dream Girl 2! 842437
Ayushmann Khurrana gave the best performance of his career with Dream Girl! All set to raise the bar in Dream Girl 2!
Abhishek Banerjee Shares Excitement About Portraying 'Shah Rukh' in Dream Girl 2 842265
Abhishek Banerjee Shares Excitement About Portraying ‘Shah Rukh’ in Dream Girl 2
Pooja Mishra gets ruffled with another ‘Pooja’ from Dream Girl 2 hogging the limelight! Posts a video to express her anger! 841504
Pooja Mishra gets ruffled with another ‘Pooja’ from Dream Girl 2 hogging the limelight! Posts a video to express her anger!
Dream Girl Pooja to visit a call center in Gurugram and we wonder what's brewing? 841492
Dream Girl Pooja to visit a call center in Gurugram and we wonder what’s brewing?
Dream Girl 2: Ananya Panday opens up about age gap with Ayushmann Khurrana 840123
Dream Girl 2: Ananya Panday opens up about age gap with Ayushmann Khurrana
From Aanand L Rai to Rhea Kapoor: here's how the trailer of Dream Girl 2 wins hearts and support from eminent personalities. 840117
From Aanand L Rai to Rhea Kapoor: here’s how the trailer of Dream Girl 2 wins hearts and support from eminent personalities.
Latest Stories
Did you know Kundali Bhagya actor Paras Kalnawat owns more than 380 pairs of sneakers? 842953
Did you know Kundali Bhagya actor Paras Kalnawat owns more than 380 pairs of sneakers?
Biggest TV Shows Twists On Last Week (7 - 13 August): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 842974
Biggest TV Shows Twists On Last Week (7 – 13 August): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Vijay Devarakonda & Samantha Ruth Prabhu to grace the grand musical concert of 'Kushi' on Independence Day! 842940
Vijay Devarakonda & Samantha Ruth Prabhu to grace the grand musical concert of ‘Kushi’ on Independence Day!
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan swears revenge against Elahi post humiliation 842955
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan swears revenge against Elahi post humiliation
The rage of Excel Entertainment's Don 2 is on the rise! Grabs chatter around the brand world! 842933
The rage of Excel Entertainment’s Don 3 is on the rise! Grabs chatter around the brand world!
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Kiran attempts to throw Lakshmi out of Oberoi house 842920
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Kiran attempts to throw Lakshmi out of Oberoi house
Read Latest News