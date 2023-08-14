Ayushmann Khurrana Spills the Beans on the Highly-Anticipated Sequel Dream Girl 2

Fans of the hilarious comedy “Dream Girl” can start counting down the days until the release of its much-anticipated sequel, “Dream Girl 2”. Ayushmann Khurrana has shared some details about the upcoming film, expressing his excitement for it to be an even bigger and funnier treat for audiences, building on the phenomenal response to the first movie.

Quoting Ayushmann Khurrana himself, “Dream Girl is a big comedy franchise that I’m incredibly proud of helming. The first film was a blockbuster so I’m very excited about the second edition. I know the expectations are huge from Dream Girl 2 and we have a script that can deliver on the goods for audiences. It’s a laugh-out-loud, roll on the floor comedy, a theatrical film that will appeal to multiplex as well as single screen audiences.”

But that’s not all! Ayushmann Khurrana has more in store to make “Dream Girl 2” a rip-roaring joyride. In an exciting revelation, he shares, “In Dream Girl 2, the stakes are higher! It’s not just the voice but also the look of Pooja that will be revealed. And that’s exciting.” Brace yourselves for the uproarious twist that awaits, as Pooja’s unique avatar is set to take the comedy to unprecedented heights!

With Ayushmann’s remarkable comedic timing and versatility, “Dream Girl 2” is set to redefine the genre, ensuring an entertainment extravaganza that will have audiences rolling in laughter. This side-splitting sequel promises to be a complete package of laughs, emotions, and pure entertainment, creating a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of “Dream Girl 2”, with Ayushmann Khurrana set to return to the screen as the beloved Pooja. His ability to portray a wide range of characters with charisma and charm has won over countless fans, and this sequel is sure to solidify his status as Bollywood’s true Dream Girl!

Get ready for an unforgettable cinematic experience! “Rollercoaster Love,” produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, is coming to theaters on August 25th, 2023. Prepare for a journey filled with love, laughter, and surprises. Stay tuned for more updates!