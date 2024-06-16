Big Day! Chandu Champion to Witness Almost 100% Jump on Sunday as Compared to Friday!

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is creating waves worldwide with its extraordinary story ever since its release. Opened to phenomenal reviews and fantastic word of mouth from the audience, the film is winning hearts and constantly witnessing a growing trend at the box office. Continuing this momentum, the film is all set to witness a 100% jump on Sunday compared to Friday.

Sunday is going to be a big day for Chandu Champion. The film has been consistently garnering positive word of mouth since its release. This will surely bring a huge number of footfalls to theaters on Sunday, considering it is a holiday. The film is expected to witness a 100% jump at the box office on Sunday compared to its opening day.

Chandu Champion marks the collaboration of three powerful forces in the entertainment industry: producer Sajid Nadiadwala, director Kabir Khan, and superstar Kartik Aaryan. As the excitement around the film reaches its peak, it has indeed arrived as an absolute treat for the audience. The film explores the story of freestyle swimmer Murlikant Petkar, played by Kartik Aaryan. The film is receiving tremendous love and appreciation from the masses. With top ratings across platforms, the film is also garnering positive reviews. The film has earned a rating of 9.2 on BookMyShow and 8.7 on IMDb

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion was released on June 14, 2024. Directed by Kabir Khan, it is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.