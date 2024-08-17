Chiyaan Vikram Announces ‘Thangalaan Part 2’ After Overwhelming Response: “we plan to make it happen very soon.”

Chiyaan Vikram thrilled his fans with the exciting announcement of ‘Thangalaan Part 2’ during a thank-you meet in Hyderabad. The first installment, released on August 15, has been widely praised for its performances, especially Vikram’s extraordinary portrayal.

The announcement of the sequel was met with loud cheers from the audience, reflecting the film’s positive reception across the South. At the event, Vikram shared, “[Pa] Ranjith asked me to mention here that because you all loved ‘Thangalaan’ so much, we’ve already begun discussions for a sequel, and we plan to make it happen very soon.”

‘Thangalaan’ emerges as yet another cinematic spectacle from the South, captivating audiences with its unique storytelling. Based on the real story of the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) during its discovery by the British, who exploited and looted it for their own gain, the film continues the South industry’s tradition of bringing unique and compelling concepts to the audience. With its unusual premise, ‘Thangalaan’ adds to the growing list of groundbreaking films from the South.

Directed by Pa. Ranjith and featuring Chiyaan Vikram alongside Malavika Mohanan, ‘Thangalaan’ is set for a worldwide release on August 15, 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film’s music is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.