Divya Khossla’s Savi directed by Abhinay Deo captivates the world, collects Rs 13.25 crores worldwide gross in 1 week

Divya Khossla has charmed the audiences world wide with her stellar performance in Abhinay Deo’s SAVI. Many have loved the impactful portrayal from Divya in a strong narrative. Harshvardhan Rane and Anil Kapoor too have been lauded for their performances. With this kind of appreciation, Savi has also emerged as winner commercially. It’s week 1 collection stands at Rs 13.25 crores worldwide gross.

While the film has become a blockbuster with its collection, the strong word of mouth is only making Savi grow further. Critically and commercially acclaimed Savi is the story of a simple housewife who donns a strong avatar to rescue her innocent husband from a malicious trap that lands him in jail. The story is inspired by the legend of Sati Savitri.

An Abhinay Deo film Savi is produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar, under the banners of Vishesh Films and T-Series. Shiv Chanana and Sakshi Bhatt have joined in as co-producers. The film released in theatres near you on 31st May, 2024.