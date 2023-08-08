Dream Girl Pooja to visit a call center in Gurugram and we wonder what's brewing?

Balaji Motion Pictures, led by Ektaa R. Kapoor, is getting ready for the launch of Dream Girl 2, featuring the versatile Ayushmann Khurrana in the captivating roles of Pooja and Karam. From the start, the creators have executed an intriguing campaign for the movie, showcasing the renewed charm of Pooja. They have recently released a captivating and enjoyable trailer, adding to the excitement. The makers are currently searching for a call center, leaving us all wondering what their purpose is.

According to a source close to the project, “The makers are looking for a call center in Delhi or Gurugram where the lead Ayushmann Khurrana might visit. However, it’s not confirmed which call center they will be visiting and more details on the same will be disclosed soon.”

Coming to cinemas on August 25, 2023 is Dream Girl 2, a movie directed by Raaj Shandilya. The lead roles are played by Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, while Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, and Manjot Singh Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi, and Annu Kapoor also have prominent roles in the film.